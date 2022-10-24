Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,447,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

