Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 188.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 133,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.68. 107,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

