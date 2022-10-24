Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after acquiring an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

