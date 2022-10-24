Tezos Price Down 1.6% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00007022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $48.58 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008768 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 935,073,423 coins and its circulating supply is 913,590,465 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.