The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $10,761,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $54,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Clorox by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 8.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0 %

CLX stock opened at $137.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

