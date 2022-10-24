The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.25. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox



The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

