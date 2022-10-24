The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.
Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.
Clorox Stock Performance
CLX stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.25. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
