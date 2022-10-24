The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 2.2 %
DXYN opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.47.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
