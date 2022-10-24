The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,166 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 724,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,402,000 after acquiring an additional 212,329 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $5.21 on Monday, hitting $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 66,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.96 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

