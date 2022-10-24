The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Neutral

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Up 3.6 %

CNHI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 4,223,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.