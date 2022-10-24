The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.62. 41,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

