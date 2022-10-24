The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.39 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $545.40 million and $16.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

