The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

