The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southern by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after buying an additional 565,800 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

SO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

SO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 81,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.