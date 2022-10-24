The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,223,000 after purchasing an additional 163,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

