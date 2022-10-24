The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.11. 141,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,530,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

