Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0490 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $259.85 million and $39.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00083358 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00061854 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015221 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025661 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007587 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000194 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
