Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.14 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $257.30 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02575021 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,483,131.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

