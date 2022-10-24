Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) PT Lowered to $36.00 at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Thryv has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thryv will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $8,182,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,779,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,766 shares of company stock worth $11,643,251. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 2,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

