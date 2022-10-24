Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PXF opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.