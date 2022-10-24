Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after buying an additional 1,557,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.