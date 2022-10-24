Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 135,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $326.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $739.85.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

