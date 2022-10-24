Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,662,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 122,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 102,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $7.19 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

