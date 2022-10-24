Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 2,839 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $103.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

