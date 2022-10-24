Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

