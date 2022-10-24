Torray LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $249.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

