Torray LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after purchasing an additional 360,643 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.25 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $283.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

