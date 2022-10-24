Torray LLC Buys 6,942 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $4,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,841,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,778,445 shares of company stock valued at $74,672,614. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

