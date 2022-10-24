Torray LLC Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $187.32 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.72.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

