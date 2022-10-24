Torray LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

