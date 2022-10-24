Torray LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

