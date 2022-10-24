Torray LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 42.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.12. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Merendino sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $42,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,510 shares of company stock worth $991,556. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

