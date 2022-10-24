Torray LLC Sells 819 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Torray LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

APH opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

