Traders Purchase High Volume of Fomento Económico Mexicano Call Options (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 221% compared to the typical volume of 782 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $66.88. 48,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

