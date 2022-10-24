Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,206. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.92 and a 1-year high of C$21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.88. The company had revenue of C$198.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.91 million. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

