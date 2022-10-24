Trigran Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,097 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for 4.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brightcove worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Trading Up 0.5 %
BCOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,396.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,075 shares of company stock worth $1,564,049. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Brightcove Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.