Trigran Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,097 shares during the quarter. Brightcove accounts for 4.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brightcove worth $39,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.5 %

BCOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,396.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,075 shares of company stock worth $1,564,049. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Brightcove Profile

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

See Also

