Trigran Investments Inc. Has $69.86 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the quarter. SiTime makes up approximately 8.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 2.04% of SiTime worth $69,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SiTime by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.93. 11,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $341.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $148.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,480 shares of company stock worth $1,130,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

