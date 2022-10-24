Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 65,973 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Trigran Investments Inc. cut its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,281,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,973 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology comprises about 2.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 7.65% of Quotient Technology worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. 22,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,111. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

