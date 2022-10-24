Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $48.04 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

