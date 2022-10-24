Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
TBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $48.04 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.
Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.