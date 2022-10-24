Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $68.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s previous close.
TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.99 and a 1 year high of $136.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
