Truist Financial Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $56.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Insider Activity

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Match Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.