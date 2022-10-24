Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Udemy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Udemy in the second quarter worth about $1,906,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Udemy by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $49,687.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,294,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,269.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

