Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 229,077 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $219,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.63. 36,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,594. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.80 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.