United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.
United Community Banks Stock Up 2.8 %
United Community Banks stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.98.
United Community Banks Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.
Institutional Trading of United Community Banks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
