United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up approximately 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 236,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,936,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

