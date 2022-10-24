UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $543.29. 61,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $522.00 and its 200-day moving average is $513.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

