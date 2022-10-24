UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at DBS Vickers

Analysts at DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
UP Fintech Stock Down 11.3 %
TIGR stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
Institutional Trading of UP Fintech
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
