UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at DBS Vickers

Analysts at DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Stock Down 11.3 %

TIGR stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $532.34 million, a P/E ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.