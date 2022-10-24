Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.12

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 103049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Upstart Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,013.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

