Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.23.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,963.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,532.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 147.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,446 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 387,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 78.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 303,466 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

