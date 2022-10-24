USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Tops $43.90 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.90 billion and approximately $3.08 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,906,815,206 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
