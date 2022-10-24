Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 21,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of analysts have commented on VCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.47 million. Analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 1,200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $5,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,844,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,660,120.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington University bought a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $10,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $10,131,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $8,270,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

